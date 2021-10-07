LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Pope Francis’ visit to Malta will not take place this year as indicated earlier on this year. Although no official communication was made by the Archbishop Curia in Malta, local reports revealed that concerns of an increase in Covid-19 cases in Malta and speculation about a general election campaign in Malta within the next six months are the reasons behind the postponement.

The Maltese government was already made aware that no Papal visit would take place close to a general election.

This is the second time this year that Pope Francis’ visit to Malta has been postponed. In March 2020, both the Vatican and the Archbishop Curia announced that due to the pandemic situation, the Papal trip to Malta which was scheduled in May has been postponed.

(ITALPRESS).