LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Pope Francis is expected to pay a pastoral visit in Malta between April 2 and 3.

The Papal visit was originally planned to take place in May 2020 but the Maltese government and the Holy See agreed to postpone it due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Later on last year, both sides discussed the possibility of the papal visit to take place in late 2021, but the increase in Covid-19 cases at that time led to the cancellation of all plans.

Pope Francis showed his desire not to visit Malta before the next general election. Consequently, it is very likely that in the next few weeks, the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela will ask the President of Malta to dissolute Parliament, so that a general election can be held in March.

Pope Francis will be the third pontiff to visit Malta following the pastoral visits of St. John Paul II in 1990 and 2001 and Pope Benedict XVI in 2010.

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com