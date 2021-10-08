VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed today that Pope Francis will be visiting Malta during the first three months of next year. The announcement was made by the Maltese Prime Minister following a private audience with the Head of the Catholic Church at the Vatican.

Euro-Med affairs, migration, climate change, the contribution of Christianity to the history, culture and life of Malta, and the Church’s interest in human and social development in Malta, particularly education and welfare services were the main issues discussed between the Pontiff and Prime Minister Abela.

Pope Francis was accompanied by the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States. According to the Vatican Press Office, the relations and collaboration between the Church and the State of Malta were also discussed during the meeting, and were described as “healthy”.

Pope Francis’ pastoral visit was planned for this year, but it was postponed due to concerns over an increase in COVID-19 cases and the forthcoming general election.

(ITALPRESS).