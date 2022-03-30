VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – At the end of today’s general audience, Pope Francis declared that he is looking forward to his pastoral visit to Malta this weekend, describing it as a “luminous island” and referring to his journay “in the footsteps of the Apostle Saint Paul” who was warmly welcomed with such humanity after being shipwrecked at sea on his way to Rome.

The head of the Catholic Church said that this visit will offer him a unique opportunity to live the Christian experience that has shaped Malta for thousands of years.

Pope Francis praised Maltàs commitment to welcome those in need of refuge, while appealing to all Maltese and Gozitans to accompany him in his prayers.

Pope Francis’ visit to Malta as part of his 36th apostolic journey is set to take place this weekend, where the theme of ‘They Showed Us Unusual Kindness” will be prevalent throughout the visit.

The trip, which was postponed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, serves to highlight the plight of migrants crossing the Mediterranean toward Europe, while promoting evangelization in the country.

(ITALPRESS).