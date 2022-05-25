Only one migrant saved by the Maltese authorities this year

Palermo, sbarco di 367 migranti dalla nave Geo Barents di Medici senza Frontiere al Porto di Palermo tra loro a bordo 172 minori. (Palermo - 2021-10-28, Igor Petyx / ipa-agency.net) p.s. la foto e' utilizzabile nel rispetto del contesto in cui e' stata scattata, e senza intento diffamatorio del decoro delle persone rappresentate

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees declared that so far this year, Malta has only saved one migrant. According to statistics and information collected by the UNHCR, the migrant who was brought to Malta was air-lifted by the Armed Forces of Malta from a non-govermental organisation rescue ship last March.
International humanitarian organisations have repeatedly accused the Maltese government of not honouring its international obligations to coordinate and rescue migrants in distress at sea in Maltàs search and rescue area. However, the Ministry for Home Affairs confirmed that the Armed Forces of Malta are responsible for rescuing people in distress but insisted that the Maltese government and its authorities will never collaborate with human traffickers and will not permit Malta will become a regional hub for migrants.
According to the UNHCR, until 22 May, 30,347 migrants crossed the Mediterranean sea and reached Italy, Greece, Spain and Cyprus.

Foto: Agenziafotogramma.it

(ITALPRESS).

