WASHINGTON (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together. Because when we stand together, something very simple happens: We win, they lose”. Speaking to the US Congress Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s war in Gaza is “not a clash of civilizations. It’s clash between barbarism and civilization”. “We meet today at a crossroads in history. Our world is in turmoil. In the Middle East, the Iranian axis of terror confronts America, Israel and our Arab friends”. “I am fully committed – he adds – in the intense efforts to ensure the release of the hostages” in Gaza. He paid tribute to Joe Biden, thanking him for “half a century of friendship with Israel” and for “tireless efforts for the hostages”.

-photo Ipa Agency –

(ITALPRESS)

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]