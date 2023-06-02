LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A recent independent survey shows that the traffic situation and the cost of living tops the level of public concern amongst the Maltese population. 87% of respondents considers traffic as their top concern. 83% were concerned about the cost of living, 80% about construction, 72% about the state of the environment and 71% about corruption. 43% of respondents were very concerned or fairly concerned about the health services in Malta and 45% were concerned about the education sector in Malta. The survey concludes that men and women share the same level of concern about the health sector and traffic, however women are more concerned with regards education, construction, the environment, cost of living and corruption.

Those under 35 years expressed a higher level of concern about construction, the environment, cost of living, corruption, and education than older persons. With regard to health and education, the level of concern expressed was similar to that by older respondents.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit Malta tourism office-

