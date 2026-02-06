MNA and ATA news agencies sign a cooperation agreement

MNA, Malta News Agency, and ATA, Albania’s state news agency, have signed a cooperation agreement. The partnership was signed by MNA President Gaspare Borsellino and ATA Director General Valbona Zhupa. “Today’s agreement opens a concrete path for a more effective collaboration between our agencies. We had the chance to exchange ideas, share experiences, and discuss the best ways to strengthen our cooperation. Albania and Malta share more than it may seem at first glance: our Mediterranean identity, the layers of culture that have shaped us, the dimension of small but ambitious countries, and our shared orientation toward Europe", said Valbona Zhupa. The cooperation provides for new joint initiatives between the two agencies in the areas of information, training, and the conception and delivery of joint cultural projects in Malta and Albania. “The Mediterranean is the sea that unites us, not a border: with ATA we are opening a stable channel for the exchange of news, expertise and initiatives, so as to better explain to our countries and to Europe what is happening on both shores. This agreement”, comments Gaspare Borsellino, “is an investment in the quality of information and in practical cooperation between different realities, united by the same European vocation”. abr/azn