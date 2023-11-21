ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The agreement signed two weeks ago by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama “is significant within the overall strategy of the government, considering the international context of growing instability which risks increasing migratory flows and the ruthless traffickers’ business, a business that continues to make profit from desperation and claim victims, as demonstrated by what occurred yesterday off the coast of Lampedusa”. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani during a briefing in parliament.

“Migrants”, Tajani recalled, “will have exactly the same treatment as provided by the Italian and European regulations. The treatment will be the same as those provided for in Italy by the European Union and will be guaranteed as provided by the Italian jurisdiction. The right to health and protection are fully secured while lawyers and international organizations will be able to enter the centre”.

He added, “there are those in the opposition who feared a violation of international and European law, who described the project with an Italian-style Guantanamo, which spoke about deportations and evoked the precedent of the agreement between the United Kingdom and Rwanda. Faced with these gloomy scenarios, it would be enough to mention the simple observation of the European commissioner for internal affairs, Ylva Johansson, an important exponent of Swedish social democracy, which I will quote: “The EU law is not applicable outside the territory of the European Union, but we know that Italian law follows EU law and that, according to the Agreement, Italian law will apply in Albania”. The Protocol between Italy and Albania therefore, concluded Johansson, does not violate the EU law. The German Chancellor went even further: “Albania will soon be a member of the European Union and we are therefore talking about how to solve challenges and problems in the European family together”, commented Scholz at the congress of European socialists in Malaga. And he added, verbatim: “Irregular migration must be reduced and there will be close collaboration with countries outside the European Union, as it is happening now for example with Turkey, and there could be others. The Protocol between Italy and Albania? We will follow it carefully” declared the Chancellor”.

For Tajani, “in this sense, it is useful to note that this Protocol cannot be compared to the Agreement between the United Kingdom and Rwanda. There is no outsourcing to a third country in the management of asylum applications and there is no derogation on guaranteed international rights, which are, indeed, expressly reaffirmed several times in the Protocol. Soon Albania will join the European Union and it is a member of the Council of Europe. Exceptions would have been impossible”.

