LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Libyan authorities are coordinating efforts with neighbouring countries like Tunisia and Malta with regard to the difficult conditions facing immigrants on land and during their tentative to reach the European coasts.

In the last hours, five bodies of sub-Saharan migrants have been recovered in a desolate area near the border between Libya and Tunisia. Libyàs interior ministry said the bodies were found during patrols near the border areas with Tunisia between Dahra and Tawilat Al-Rutba. Dozens of sub-Saharan Africans are stranded near the Libyan border and say that the Tunisian authorities removed them to this border area from the city of Sfax. The Tunisian government then moved them to shelters in two towns, but rights groups said that dozens are still stuck there in very difficult conditions, left thirsty and hungry in an unprecedented heatwave.

The Libyan Red Crescent and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have provided the necessary relief for about 400 stranded migrants on the Libyan-Tunisian border, a quarter of them are children in urgent need. In a tweet, UNICEF indicated that they have provided drinking water, food, and hygiene kits to meet the immediate needs of the migrants. The Libyan Red Crescent made an urgent appeal to humanitarian organizations to help illegal migrants stranded on the border between Libya and Tunisia.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Minister of Interior, Imad Al-Trabelsi, and his accompanying delegation have arrived in the Maltese capital, Valletta, to attend the Libyan-Maltese joint naval exercises (Dolphin 1). Al-Trabelsi was received by the Chief of Staff at the Maltese Ministry of Interior, the Maltese government’s special envoy to Libya for interior and national security affairs, and a number of members of the Libyan mission in Malta.

The participation of the two Libyan boats “Wadi Ghan” and “Wadi Kaam” of the General Directorate of Coast Security comes within the framework of joint security cooperation between the two countries to combat illegal immigration and transnational organized crime.

