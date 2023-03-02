LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Migration, the situation in Africa and food security were high on the agenda during an official meeting between the President of Malta, George Vella and the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.

Both head of States held talks at A’ras an Uachtaràin, the official residence and office of the President of Ireland, at the beginning of a three-day State visit to Ireland.

During the bilateral meeting, President Vella and President Higgins highlighted Maltàs priorities in the United Nations Security Council, neutrality, climate change, and the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, the Mediterranean, Africa, migration, as well as food security.

The President of Malta said that the Irish President is very interested in the developments in Africa, how the war in Ukraine can affect hunger in Africa.

President Vella and President Higgins discussed deeply the war in Ukraine. In this context, the two Presidents spoke about neutrality because, like Malta, Ireland is a neutral country.

They also discussed the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and areas for future cooperation.

In Dublin, President Vella had a separate meeting with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. The discussion between President Vella and Prime Minister Varadkar also focused on similarities between the two countries, climate change, Africa, and war and peace in Ukraine.

– foto Department of Information Malta –

(ITALPRESS).