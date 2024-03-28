SHAMA (LEBANON) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “You give up everything to build and guarantee that peace that many, especially at this moment, are with their mouth full while sitting comfortably on the sofa of their homes. Because peace is not built with good feelings and nice words. Peace is above all deterrence, it is commitment, it is sacrifice.” Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni made this declaration while meeting the Italian soldiers in Lebanon at the Millevoi base in Shama.

“There cannot be peace if there is not respect, and the respect that Italy has managed to build in nations and territories like these is guaranteed by professionalism and humanity, by the ability to be competent but also by knowing how to look at the need of others, and it is the identity of our pride”, she added.

Meloni showed to the Italian contingent “the gratitude and closeness of the Government and Italy for the commitment made in a significantly deteriorated security framework, to protect international peace and security, in line with the Resolutions of the Security Council of the United Nations”.

The prime minister met with the forces within the UNIFIL Mission and a representation of soldiers from the Bilateral Italian Military Mission in Lebanon (MIBIL).

– Photo Agenzia Fotogramma –

