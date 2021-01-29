LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The mastermind behind the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was planning to escape from Malta to Sicily, to reach Southern France. This was revealed by the Prosecution during the compilation of evidence in the case against Yorgen Fenech, who is charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

According to a chat on whatsapp which started on 18th November 2019 and traced by the investigators, Yorgen Fenech was communicating with his uncle, Ray Fenech. The prosecution said that the conversation indicated that Yorgen Fenech had plans to leave Malta.

At that time, the Police authorities were already concerned that Yorgen Fenech was planning to escape from Malta, and the chat found by the investigators confirmed that in reality, the accused was going to leave Malta and be picked up in Sicily, and would not be using any credit cards. In one message, Jorgen Fenech told his uncle to look after his children, as he would be moving.

In the chat, Yorgen Fenech told Ray Fenech that he had made contact to check about the

airport. Another chat was found with the Chief Executive of Malta International Airport regarding a discreet departure from Malta, with the Chief Executive telling him this was not possible.

The Prosecution added that Yorgen Fenech had explained he would be entering Sicily and driving to Su Loi, when it had been suggested this trip would be made with his brother Franco.

In one of the chats, a mention had been made of a private jet at a safe airport. ‘K’ is also referred to, with the investigators assuming this is the former Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri, to check whether the airport was safe.

In another chat, there was communication between Yorgen Fenech and an operator of a private jet, with a Swiss contact number. The operator of the private jet was asked whether Jorgen Fenech can land in Nice. According to the prosecution, Yorgen Fenech asked a certain Maruan if he could arrange him a flight on the eve of his arrest on 19 November 2019.

Yorgen Fenech was arrested by the police on 20th November 2019, after patrol boats of the Armed Forces of Malta intercepted his yacht leaving the Portomaso Marina, Saint Julians.

(ITALPRESS).