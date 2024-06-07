RABAT (MOROCCO) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Chinese-European Gotion High-Tech group yesterday signed the strategic investment agreement that will allow the set up in Marocco of the first gigafactory in the Middle East and Africa region, with the creation of 17,000 direct jobs with an expected investment of 1.2 billion dollars. According to an official statement, this is an important strategic investment, which concerns the creation of a complete industrial ecosystem, which will be operational in 2026, for the production of electric batteries in Kenitra.

The agreement was signed at the Prime Minsiter’s office of Marocco.

According to the official statement, this is an investment that will consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a regional leader in the automotive industry and energy transition.

It was stated: “For this first gigafactory, the Moroccan State has decided to entrust the Chinese-European group Gotion High-Tech, world leader in the electric battery sector, to develop an integrated project for the production of batteries for electric vehicles with a capacity of 20 GWh”.

