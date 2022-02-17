LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne declared that the local health authorities would not need to give the fourth dose against COVID-19 as he announced that 79% of adults in Malta have been given a booster dose. “It is a very high rate which give us peace of mind to cautiously remove all restrictions,” declared Minister Fearne. 1,233,948 vaccine doses have been administered to date, 339,312 of which are booster doses. Minister Fearne said that as from March 14, the wearing of mask will no longer remain mandatory in outdoor public spaces. However, mask wearing will still remain obligatory for indoor spaces such as offices and shops, and for mass events. He added that by the beginning of the summer season almost all measures will be removed. “This will be done cautiously as other countries like Sweden who have removed all measures at once are now giving a fourth dose after seeing a spike in new cases,” rremarked Fearne. He added that the removing of mandatory vaccination to access restaurants, bars, gyms, and other public spaces, did not increase the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, quarantine periods will be reduced for fully vaccinated people. From February 21, primary contacts who are fully vaccinated will see their quarantine period go down from seven to five days. From March 7, the quarantine period will be completely removed for primary contacts if Covid cases remain under control and whoever tests positive and their household contacts will also see their quarantine period go down to seven days from the current 10. Fully vaccinated children can go back to school after five days. Fully vaccinated travellers entering Malta from red listed countries will also see their quarantine period reduced to seven days from 7 March. Meanwhile, the health authorities confirmed that 109 new Covid-19 cases were found. With 292 recoveries, the number of active cases is 1,197. 45 patients are being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care. No new deaths were announced, with the number of people who died since the beginning of the pandemic in Malta is 594.

(ITALPRESS).

