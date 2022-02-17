LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 50-year-old Italian man who had arrived in Malta in 2011 and lived in Madrid was sentenced to six years and six months in prison by the Maltese judiciary after admitting instead of standing a trial, that he imported more than half a kilo of cocaine that was not for his personal use.

The man had arrived in Malta carrying 66 capsules in his stomach. He was also fined  7,000. On May 9, 2011, the Italian decided to seek medical attention at St. James Hospital due to intestinal problems and consistent severe stomach pain.

The Maltese police searched the hotel room where he was staying, where among other things, 18 capsules were found.

The amount of cocaine found totals to 658.91 grams with a purity of about 28%.

(ITALPRESS).

