LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides praised Maltàs vaccination programme against Covid-19.

During a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne, Commissioner Kyriakides thanked him for his cooperation in the past two years that have been dominated by the pandemic.

She said the way EU member states confronted the Covid-19 pandemic had brought about a significant change in member countries’ health systems.

Commissioner Kyriakides also mentioned how the European Commission is working with member countries to reach as many other countries as possible outside of Europe. She added that access to medicines would remain a priority for the European Commission.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne said that Malta has a high vaccination rate where 76% of the population over the age of 18 received the booster. “The vaccine is the solution to control the spread of the pandemic. That is why we are now about to release certain restrictions.” 1,204,550 vaccine doses have been administered to date, 327,112 of which are booster doses.

In the last 24 hours, the pandemic claimed three more lives; two men aged 70 and 81 and a female aged 90. A total of 541 people have died while Covid-19 positive since the start of the pandemic. 102 patients are being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the health authorities said that 230 new cases were found. The number of active cases currently stands at 3,946.

