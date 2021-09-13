LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Almost four years after the assassination of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the President of Malta George Vella this morning paid tribute to Caruana Galizia when he visited the site where she was blown up in a car bomb in October 2017.

The President of Malta was accompanied by the journalist’s family. He laid a wreath where Daphne Caruana Galiziàs was killed by a car bomb a few metres away from her home in Bidnija.

The President’s Office stated that the visit came after a series of talks with the family which started on 3 September. President Vella said that he had apologised to the Caruana Galizia family for what he could have done, and what he was not aware of while serving as a Cabinet minister up to June 2017.

Vella described Daphne Caruana Galizia as a “victim of a criminal act by a criminal or mafia organisation”.

In a statement, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said: “in view of the published findings of the public inquiry into the circumstances of Daphnès assassination, we welcome the President’s gesture as the Maltese statès recognition of Daphnès memory and sacrifice and its acknowledgement that it must bear responsibility for her assassination and for its failure to prevent real and immediate risks to her life”.

