MALTA’S NEW PREMIER WORKING ON HIS NEW CABINET

As today marks the first working day for the new Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela, he called a number of Labour Party parliamentarians in his office in Auberge de Castille. The new Cabinet is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

In his first address to the Maltese nation, the new Prime Minister Robert Abela appealed to all Maltese to work hand in hand towards the improvement of the country. He emphasized his vision “to work harder so that no one is left behind in society”.

He promised to serve the Maltese nation with humility, and declared that his priorities and aspirations are the same of the Maltese society. Without referring to the present political situation which prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Robert Abela promised that he will work hard so that Malta will overcome all obstacles and fears.

Before the televised address to the nation, the new Prime Minister met with the Labour Parliamentary Group for the first time under his leadership. The meeting took place a short time after Abela was sworn in as Prime Minister of Malta in a ceremony which was held at the Presidential Palace in Valletta. Robert Abela emphasized that the Labour parliamentary group should continue its work “because there is much work to be done for the country to continue moving forward”.

(ITALPRESS/MNA).