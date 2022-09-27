LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Malta Football Association has announced that it has suspended temporarily the national teams head coach, the italian Devis Mangia, following a report the association has received on an alleged breach of its policies. Mangia is the former Italy Under 21 coach.

In an official statement, the Malta Football Association did not divulge the details on the allegations. However, the association added that the Italian coach gave all his assurances to cooperate during the undergoing investigations to establish the facts.

“The Malta FA communicates that Devis Mangia has been relieved temporarily of his duties as Head Coach of the National Teams following a report it received about an alleged breach of its policies,” the statement said. The shocking annoucement came on the day the Maltese national team is scheduled to play against Israel in Malta. Davide Mazzotta, the assistant coach, will be in charge of the Maltese national team. Mangia has been Maltàs national team coach for almost three years and his contract ends in December 2023.

– foto Image –

(ITALPRESS).

