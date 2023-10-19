LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Latest official statistics has confirmed that Maltàs inflation is still higher than the average within the Eurozone, even though the annual rate has decreased to below 5% since March 2022. The annual rate of inflation in September was 4.9%, slightly down from 5% a month earlier. The National Statistics Office said the highest annual inflation rates were registered in food and non-alcoholic beverages (9.9%), and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (7.2%). The lowest annual inflation rates were registered in communication (-8.4%) and Transport (-0.4%). Compared to the euro area, Maltàs annual rate at 4.9%, was 0.6 percentage points above the 4.31% recorded for the euro area.

