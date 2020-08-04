Malta is set to re-open its film industry, starting with Universal Pictures’ blockbuster movie – Jurassic World: Dominion, by August.

The Malta Film Commission can confirm that filming for Jurassic World: Dominion will commence by the end of August. The Malta Film Commission is fully collaborating with the Health Authority to make sure all safety precautions are kept with strict protocols.

Maltàs Minister for Tourism, Julia Farrugia Portelli stated that “the Malta Film Commission is expecting 9 international productions during this year. Starting with Jurassic World: Dominion, other multi million projects will follow with huge investment in our economy, creating more jobs to anyone working in the film industry in Malta.” Over 1000 crew are expected to work on Jurassic World: Dominion in Malta.

“As Film Commission, wève been working hard to attract the Universal Pictures blockbuster since April 2019. Our recently-introduced incentives, the 40% cash-back for productions, serves as a key incentive to studios & film-makers to consider Malta for film and TV productions” Film Commissioner Johann Grech stated.

“Malta will continue to show its potential globally, and as Malta Film Commission, we are proud to host Jurassic World. We are always hands-on to give the support and resources to producers,” the Film Commissioner concluded.

The latest Jurassic World Movie released in 2018 managed to make $1.3 billion worldwide, ranking 15th worldwide.

Last year, the Malta Film Commission managed to generate more than 40 million into the Maltese economy, attracting a total of 21 productions.

