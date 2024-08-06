LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta International Airport had outperformed Southern European peers including Italy, Greece and Spain with 4.1 million passengers in its best-performing first half to date, a year-on-year increase of 18.4%.

March was the fastest-growing month for this period, surpassing 2023 levels by 30%, followed by February (+25%) and January (+23%).

On the back of this exceptional growth in passenger traffic, the Chief Executive Officer Alan Borg said the company reported increased income from both its aviation and non-aviation segments, with revenue for the first half of the year totalling 66.4 million and a net profit of 22.1 million.

“Following an excellent performance across all facets of our operation, we are entering the second half of 2024 in a solid financial position; one which has enabled our company to distribute its highest interim dividend to date to shareholders and continue to invest in the development of Malta International Airport,” said Borg.

