LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has registered the second unemployment rate in the European Union, according to Eurostat statistics. The Eurostat said that unemployment rate in May was the lowest in Poland with 3%. Malta and Slovenia with 3.2% had the second lowest unemployment rate in the European Union, while Germany followed with 3.3%. The average EU unemployment rate is 6% and 6.4% among euro zone countries.

Eurostat agency said that there were over 13 million persons registering for work in May in the European Union. More than 11 million were registered as unemployed among euro zone countries.

Compared with the same month last year, Eurostat said that unemployment rose both in the EU and in the Euro Zone.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Agenzia Fotogramma –

