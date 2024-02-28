LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A report published by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, shows Malta at the bottom of the European classification in respect to the increase in its share of renewable energy. According to the new data, there was little progress since 2020, when 9.5% of Maltàs energy was generated through renewable sources. Only 10.1% of Maltàs energy came from renewable sources such as solar or wind energy in 2022, according to the most recent year for which data is available. This means that its share only grew by just over half a percentage point in three years, after growing more steadily in most previous years. This is comfortably the lowest rate in Europe, well behind Hungary, Czechia and Luxembourg who are all at 15%. It is also far below the EU-wide average of 41%.

The vast majority of renewable energy generated in Malta, some 97.5%, consists of solar energy generated through photovoltaic panels. Malta faces a race against time to beef up its investment in renewable energy, with the EU last year warned the Maltese government that it will force an end to the country’s blanket energy subsidies if it does not increase its sources of renewable energy soon. Authorities are banking heavily on Maltàs offshore capabilities and a national policy for offshore renewable energy which would allow floating wind or solar farms in six zones in Maltàs surrounding waters was also published. An expression of interest is expected to be published early this year.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Agenzia Fotogramma –

