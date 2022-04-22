VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese authorities announced the removal of more Covid-19 restrictive measures, described by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne as a “return to normality with responsability.”

As from Monday, 2nd May, the wearing of face masks will be only mandatory in hospitals, health clinics, elderly homes and on flights. Minister Fearne called on people to act responsibly and wear masks in crowded indoor areas, including public transport. However, weddings and parties will also be back to normal.

Quarantine measures will be removed for all except for those who test positive. After seven days, the person tested positive will have to take a rapid test and once this results negative, the individwual can end his isolation. If the person still tests positive, the quarantine period will be applicable for another three days.

Minister Fearne said the removal of most restrictive measures was only possible because of the low numbers in Mater Dei hospital’s intensive care unit. At present 88 people in hospital tested positive for Covid-19, with 39 of them being treated for the virus. He added that two patients are in intensive care.

The Maltese health authorities has reported 249 new positive cases of Covid-19, with the number of active cases dropping to 5,567 following the recovery of 552 patients. The new cases were identified through 1,930 tests, representing a positivity rate of 12.9%.

No new deaths were recorded during the last 24 hours, with the national death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 684.

– photo xf3 –

(ITALPRESS).