LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities are investigating whether a consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine which arrived in Malta over last weekend was kept at the right temperature. This was confirmed by Chris Fearne, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health.

Minister Fearne added that the local health authorities are in discussions with AstraZeneca about whether the tempreture was correct or not. Every vaccine consignment has two monitors, a GPS monitor and a temperature sensor. However, the Maltese government did not give any further details about the investigations concerning this first consigment from AstraZeneca.

The Maltese health authorities will administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to non-medical front liners under the age of 55 but it will not be administered to vulnerable and elderly people, or those suffering from chronic disease.

Malta registered 202 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours bringing the total of active cases to 2,406. So far, the pandemic has claimed 284 lives to date.

