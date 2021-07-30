LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The family of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia assassinated four year ago, has accepted Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abelàs apology. This was stated by Caruana Galiziàs son, Paul, during an online press event held on Friday afternoon after a parliamentary session in which both sides of the House discussed the findings of the three-judge board of inquiry. The inquiry report, which was published on Thursday, concluded that the Maltese state must shoulder responsibility over the death of the journalist as it had created a favourable environment for those who sought to eliminate her. The 437-page report concluded that although there is no proof that the Maltese State was actively involved in the murder, the culture of impunity was created from the highest echelons of power within former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s office. Paul Caruana Galizia explained that the family had experienced great difficulties. However, he added that the conclusions are a step forward towards attaining full justice and that the family is expecting complete accountability.

(ITALPRESS).