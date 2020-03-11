Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said that in view of the fact that the transmission of coronoviris has increased in four countries in the past few hours: Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain, the Maltese government has decided to suspend air and sea transport from these four countries. Only transit of goods will be allowed.

Yesterday, the Maltese government applied the same precautionary measure for Italy.

The Maltese Prime Minister said that all those who have arrived or in the comingdays will arrive from these countries are obliged to make a mandatory 14-day quarantine. He also said that those passengers who decide not to comply with this measure will be fined 1,000 euros.

In the meantime, various events have been canceled in Malta, including open air religious events and cultural activities.

(ITALPRESS/MNA)