LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A Sicilian who works in the construction industry admitted before a Maltese court that he stole tools belonging to his employer after he was not paid for his work. G.A. 32 years old from Catania was accused of theft, breaching the public order and assaulting his employer.

On August 20, the police at the Qawra police station received a report on an argument in the vicinity of Bugibba. At the scene, the police found that community police officers had already detained the Sicilian, who was then taken to the police station for further investigations.

C.L. who used to employ G.A., told the police that the accused had stolen around 1.500 euro in construction tools from a building site. However, some of the items were later returned.

The accused was detained as he was about to return to Sicily. G.A. pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to one year in prison suspended for three years and ordered him to pay the remaining 1.200 euro to C.L within three months.

credit photo agenziafotogramma.it

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com