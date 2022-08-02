Malta, still active 14 cases of monkey pox

2022-07-25 17:00:13 RIJSWIJK - An employee of the GGD Haaglanden prepares the equipment to put the monkeypox vaccination in a vaccination location against the monkeypox virus. The GGD Haaglanden and Amsterdam are starting to vaccinate specific risk groups that run the greatest risk of infection from monkeypox. Everyone who is eligible for a vaccination will receive a personal invitation from the GGD. ANP PHIL NIJHUIS netherlands out - belgium out(Photo by Phil Nijhuis/ANP/Sipa USA) (Rijswijk - 2022-07-25, ANP / ipa-agency.net) p.s. la foto e' utilizzabile nel rispetto del contesto in cui e' stata scattata, e senza intento diffamatorio del decoro delle persone rappresentate

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities confirmed that until today, a total of 24 cases of monkey pox have been registered in Malta. The Ministry of Health confirmed that out of the 24 cases, there are 14 that are currently active, with the average age of those infected is 34 years. The first case of monkey pox registered by the Maltese health authories was in May, 28. The infected patient, 38 year old man, was returning to Malta from abroad. The local health authorities are recommending the importance of washing hands often with soap and water or with an alcohol-based sanitizer, especially after coming into contact with others.
(ITALPRESS).
– credit photo agenziafotogramma.it-

