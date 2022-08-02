LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities confirmed that until today, a total of 24 cases of monkey pox have been registered in Malta. The Ministry of Health confirmed that out of the 24 cases, there are 14 that are currently active, with the average age of those infected is 34 years. The first case of monkey pox registered by the Maltese health authories was in May, 28. The infected patient, 38 year old man, was returning to Malta from abroad. The local health authorities are recommending the importance of washing hands often with soap and water or with an alcohol-based sanitizer, especially after coming into contact with others.

(ITALPRESS).

– credit photo agenziafotogramma.it-

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com