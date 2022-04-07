LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta started to administer the fourth dose against Covid-19 to immunocompromised people and residents at homes for the elderly. This was announced by the Minister of Health Chris Fearne adding that Malta continues to enjoy one of Europès highest vaccination rates.

He added that the fourth dose will be made available voluntary to people over 80 years as from 18 April. Elderly people eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will be notified by the health authorities. The Health Minister confirmed that it will have no impact on the validity of the Covid-19 vaccine certificates.

The European Medicines Agency and the European Centre for Disease Control stated that a fourth dose can be given to adults of 80 years of age and above after reviewing data on the higher risk of severe COVID-19 in this age group and the protection provided by a fourth dose.

Malta is currently registering high rate of positive cases. Following yesterday’s over 800 new cases, today the local health authorities confirmed 731 new cases of coronavirus, as a spike in cases is apparently related to the general election campaign activities particularly those organised during the last week of March. The local health authorities confirmed that in the last 24 hours, 401 patients recovered from Covid-19.

The number of active cases has reached 8,357, a number last recorded in January.

Two new deaths were recorded bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 652.

(ITALPRESS).

