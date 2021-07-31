LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A Sicilian man was arrested by the police in Malta on serious suspicions of drug trafficking. The police confirmed that the 48-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon after days of surveillance.

The police raided his car and residence in Sir Charles Cameron Street in Gzira. During the search, 20 small packets of cocaine and around  3,000 in cash were seized by the police.

The police investigations are still ongoing, however the Sicilian is expected to be arraigned before court on Sunday accused of drug trafficking.

(ITALPRESS).