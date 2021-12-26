LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities confirmed a sharp increase in both COVID-19 new cases and patients receiving treatment in Mater Dei hospital.

Five of the 80 patients in hospital are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit while over 1,800 new cases were registered in the last two days.

On Sunday, the local health authorties confirmed that a 69 year old woman has died due to coronavirus. To date, the pandemic has claimed a total of 475 lives. Meanwhile, 572 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, after two days registering over 900 cases a day. In the last 24 hours, 94 patients recovered from COVID-19, brining the total number of active cases to 5,766.

So far, a total of 1,031,293 vaccine doses had been administered, including 188,041 booster doses.

The association representing the catering establishments reported that more than half of the restaurant bookings and large events have been cancelled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Malta International Airport confirmed that 480 flights to and from Malta have been cancelled too.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have cancelled the New Year’s Eve celebrations which were planned to take place in Valletta following the government decision to cancel all mass events.

(ITALPRESS).