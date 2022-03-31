VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – During the last 24 hours, the Maltese health authorities recorded 760 new cases of Covid-19 following yesterday’s 717 cases and the 353 cases recorded last Sunday.

While no new deaths were registered, the health authorties confirmed that there have been 303 recoveries in the past 24 hours. This situation brings the total number of active cases to 5,640 while the number of patients who lost their life due to the pandemic remained 638.

The local health authorities confirmed that the lifting of some of the Covid-19 restrictions and the increase in public mobility are the main reasons for the increase in the daily cases of Covid-19. Most of the new registered cases like anywhere in Europe are from omicron subvariant.

Despite the increase in the new cases, the new Maltese government has decided to lift all anti-Covid restrictions in the coming weeks.

(ITALPRESS).

