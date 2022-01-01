LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – In view of the daily records of COVID-19 cases registered by the Maltese health authorties, Malta welcomed the New Year with scaled down celebrations in the capital city Valletta. The original programme of events was presented on the main television stations instead of the New Year’s Eve show in Palace Square. This year’s celebrations consisted of a variety show including music, comedy and fireworks display. Meanwhile, thousands of Maltese chose to celebrate the New Year in Gozo. The increase in COVID-19 cases led to hundreds of Maltese to cancel their annual holidays abroad, and instead chose Gozo compensating for the cancellations from foreign tourists whi decided to cancel their travelling to Malta and Gozo due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

During the last 48 hours, Malta has registered a total of 2,433 positive cases, of whom 1,030 in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases has gone up to 12,222. The number of patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital decreased by one over the previous day to 99, of whom seven are in intensive care.

1,072,274 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to date, including 224,190 booster doses. In his New Year’s Eve message, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela stressed the importance of vaccination. “We all have an important part to play. First and foremost, we must all get vaccinated against the virus. I urge one and all to take the vaccine, with the booster vaccine now also available”.

(ITALPRESS).