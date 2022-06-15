Malta removed from the Fatf’s grey list

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Financial Action Task Force has voted to take Malta off its grey list, a year after it became the first-ever EU member state to be included in the list.
The decision was taken on Wednesday in a secret vote during a plenary meeting of the FATF in Berlin. However, the outcome of the secret vote will be made public at the end of the FATF plenary on Friday. Malta had been given an action plan to implement before it could be removed from the list. However the FATF will still expect the Maltese authorities to commit themselves to prevent financial crime beyond the end of today’s vote.
