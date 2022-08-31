LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Libyan Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah met Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela in Valletta late this afternoon.

Following an official meeting between the two leaders, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela reiterated Maltàs commitment and support to the Libyan nation. “The past days in Libya have been difficult. The peace and stability in the past two years was something we were happy to see.” Abela added “Malta will remain friends with the people of Libya and we will also continue to push for proactive involvement in the European Union.”

Dbeibah arrived in Malta on Wednesday afternoon for a two-day visit following Saturday’s deadly clashes that took place in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Without refering to any third countries, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela declared that Libyàs future should be determined by the citizens and leaders of the country and not by any external influences.

The Libyan Prime Minister said he is confident that Malta will help Libya through the tougher times. He specifically pointed out that Libya has to stop the few individuals who want to take advantage of the instability and added that the Libyan people look forward to the next elections in order to guarantee peace not only in Libya, but also in the whole region including Europe.

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is accompanied by the Governor of the Central Bank of Tripoli.

According to local reports, although there was no fixed agenda, both leaders discussed the issue related to Libyan money held in Malta. The first case is about a considerable amount of money held at the Satabank which is being liquidated and all the funds are held at the Central Bank of Malta. Also, in 2019 the Maltese Customs siezed two containers packed with $1.1 billion in a parallel Libyan currency, printed in Russia. To date, this amount of money was not released. Last June, a Maltese court ordered Bank of Valletta to return over 90 million linked to the heirs of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. However the case is still subject of an appeal before the Maltese courts.

Dbeibah’s last visit to Malta was in September of last year.

The fighting in Libyàs capital, Tripoli, on Saturday was the worst in two years. At least 23 people were killed and dozens more were wounded during the clashes. Following the deadly clashes, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah stressed the need for elections and called on all Libyan parties to forget the conflicts of the past, stressing that the solution lies in elections.

Libya failed to hold elections for a president and parliament on 24 December 2021 partly due to rows over the eligibility of three controversial candidates, but also a wider fear that armed militia across the country would not accept the result if their candidate lost.

