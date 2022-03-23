LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorties confirmed that COVID-19 cases and patients receiving treatment while positive for coronavirus are on the increase.

The medical bulletin published on Wednesday confirms 375 new cases bringing the total number of active cases to 2,969.

Meanwhile during the last 24 hours there was an increase of 20 patients who needed medical treatment at Mater Dei hospital. 63 patients are being treated for COVID-19, while two more patients, aged 87 and 93, lost their life due to the pandemic bringing the total number of deaths to 626.

1,253,673 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 348,922 of which are booster doses.

(ITALPRESS).

