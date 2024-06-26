LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta recorded three deaths and 83 hospitalisations due to COVID-19, a health ministry spokesperson has confirmed. There were 232 notified cases of COVID-19 in the past four weeks, but no hospitalised patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The health authorities confirmed that Malta has registered an upward trend since mid-May, reflecting what is happening in the rest of Europe.

The dominant variants circulating are KP,KS and JN which are mutations of Omicron BA.2.86. Precautions are being taken at Maltàs main general hospital over the rise in cases. Persons admitted to Mater Dei hospital with symptoms suggestive of respiratory infection are tested through a respiratory screen and positive cases are isolated in line with ECDC protocols.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Agenzia Fotogramma –

