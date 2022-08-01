LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The population in Malta stands at 519.562 following an increase of almost 25% in the last ten years. This was confirmed by the National Census published by the National Office of Statistics. While in Malta there are more men than women for the first time with a difference of 65.000, more than one in five people are of foreign nationality. There are 115.449 foreigners, five times more that registered in 2019, with the majority, around 60% are men. According to the report, Malta is the country with the densest population in the European Union, with 1.649 people for every kilometre squared. The European avreage is 109 people for every km squared. The densest locality is Sliema on the east coast of the island with more than 15,000 people for every kilometre squared. St. Paul’s Bay, a town in the Northern region is the largest locality with 32.042 residents.

– Foto Agenziafotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

