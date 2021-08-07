LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese authorities have arrested a suspected human smuggler from Bangladesh at the Malta International Airport. The 36-year-old man was part of a group of 11 people from Bangladesh who were stopped during passport control before boarding a plane to Italy. The individuals were suspected to be in possession of fake documents.

During a search, the police found a substantial amount of cash and other items which indicate that the 36-year-old man was organising and assisting the trip for the rest of the group using fake documents to travel to Italy. The Immigration Police were assisted by the Anti-Money laundering squad in their investigation.

(ITALPRESS).