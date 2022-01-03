VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – At least two-thirds of new coronavirus cases being registered in Malta have been attributed to the Omicron variant, health minister Chris Fearne said.
Writing on Twitter, Fearne said 67% of the new cases currently sequenced in Malta are now of the variant which was initially detected in South Africa.
(ITALPRESS).
Malta, Omicron two-thirds of new coronavirus cases
VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – At least two-thirds of new coronavirus cases being registered in Malta have been attributed to the Omicron variant, health minister Chris Fearne said.