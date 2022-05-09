LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – As from today, travellers coming to Malta from any country will no longer need a period of quarantine and they would no longer require to seek authorization from the Maltese health authorities to travel to Malta when arriving from a country was previosly on Maltàs dark red list.

However, those travelling to Malta still need to present a valid vaccine certificate, Covid recovery certificate, or a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival or a negative rapid test taken 24 hours before arrival. In case a person fails to present any of these documents upon arrival, the individual will have to undergo a ten-day mandatory quarantine which is reduced to seven days if a negative test is presented. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne said that Malta is returing to ‘normality’ with responsiblee decisions while urging those aged 65 and over to get their fourth booster shot. According to the Malta Tourism Authority, 1.8 million tourists are expected to visit Malta this year. The prospects for summer are good despite the fact that in the first four months of this year, the Omicron variant led to 400,000 less tourists. The Polish tourism market was the only one which continued to grow during the pandemic. Recently, the Malta Tourism Authority embarked on a new initiative to attract more tourist from Italy by signing a new partnership with EOLO-Kometa, a team of cyclists, who are participating in the Giro d’Italia which finishes at the end of the month in Verona. Through a three-year agreement, the VisitMalta logo will appear on the team’s T-shirts and their means of transport. While in 2019, 440,000 Italian tourists visited Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority is aiming to bring at least 300,000 tourists from Italy.

(ITALPRESS).

