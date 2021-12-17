LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – A 29-year-old Italian man has been remanded in custody after being arrested for his alleged involvement in trafficking of 450,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis.

Gennaro Russo, a cafè owner from Naples living at St Paul’s Bay was arrested while driving through Naxxar. He was also found in possession of several sachets filled with drugs and around 20,000.

The man was arrested after days of surveillance by the Drug Squad in St. Paul’s Bay. During a search in a residence and garage in the same locality, and following another raid in a garage in Msida, the police found 15kg of cannabis and 1,5 kilograms of cocaine. 250,000 was also found in cash.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, including drug trafficking, aggravated possession of drugs and money laundering. The accused had been living in Malta for nine years with no previous criminal record.

The investigations are still ongoing.

