LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 19-year-old Italian from Catania was grievously injured on Friday night after he was involved in a traffic accident in Naxxar. A car driven by a 50-year-old man with a 48-year-old woman in the passenger seat was involved in a crash with another car being driven by the Italian man. The Italian man and the female passenger of Swieqi were taken to Mater Dei Hospital. The man was found to have suffered grievous injuries while the woman was only slightly injured.

The Civil Protection officers were on-site to assist. The police are investigating the case.

(ITALPRESS).