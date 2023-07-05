LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Meanwhile, EuroPride Valletta 2023 and the sector of LGBTIQ+ rights was at the top of the agenda during the bilateral meeting between Malta and Spain. Parliamentary Secretary for Reform and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg had fruitful discussions in Madrid with the Spanish Minister for Equality Irene Montero. Montero and Buttigieg confirmed that they will be working together to safeguard human rights and strengthen equality – values which both sides have close to their hearts.

Rebecca Buttigieg expressed the enthusiasm of the Maltese Government which will be present for the Pride March in Madrid, which is one of the biggest parades in the world. This will give Malta another opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the community in major cities as well as to promote EuroPride Valletta 2023 which will take part for the first time in Malta between 7 – 17 September. “In September we intend to give importance to the work being done in favour of inclusivity and diversity in the Mediterranean region, of which Malta and Spain form a part,” said Buttigieg. She also spoke about the launch of the third national strategy for LGBTIQ+ rights, which includes initiatives aimed at more equality, with an emphasis on education to increase awareness and strengthen the fight against hate crimes. The Spanish Minister showed her admiration for the progress made by Malta in such a short time. While recognising Malta as a model for LGBTIQ+ rights, Montero said that Spain adopted legislation against the practice of conversion after it was inspired by the best practices introduced by Malta. Minister Montero said that she intends to collaborate with Malta to explore ways to improve the recognition of gender in Spain.

Spain is assuming the Presidency of the EU Council for the next six months.

Photo Credits: xf3