LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The rise of COVID-19 cases in Malta continued during the last 24 hours, with the local health authorities confirmed a new daily record of 1,353 new cases. An increase was also recorded in the number of COVID-19 patients receving treatment at Mater Dei hospital. 94 patients are being treated at Mater Dei hospital, an increase of 12 patients on the previous day. 6 patients are in the intensive care unit.

The local health authorities reported that the total number of active cases increase to 10,136 following the recovery of 172 patients.

1,060,424 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to date, including 213,816 booster doses.

Following pressure from the Opposition and the business community, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne announced that people infected with coronavirus and their contacts have to quarantine to 10 days instead of 14 days, if they have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose and showing no symptoms in the last three days.

Meanwhile, the union representing the teachers declared that it would be impossible to open the schools next week considering the present situation.

(ITALPRESS).