LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government inaugurated a new Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg said this will give Malta a new mission close to the United Nations Headquarters.

This comes during Maltàs rotating membership to the UN Security Council. The Security Council is one of the UN’s six decision-making bodies in charge of peace and international security. All United Nations members must abide by the decisions of the council. Maltàs Permanent Representative to the UN Vanessa Frazier said that the new mission will allow Malta to continue promoting peace and security, sustainable development and human rights during Maltàs membership of the council.

