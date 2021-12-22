LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has registered a new record of new COVID-19 cases. The local health authorties declared that 582 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the highest number to date since the beginning of the pandemic.

Two men aged 52 and 53-year have also died of coronavirus, bringing the total number of victims up to 473. According to the latest Covid update, 2,991 cases are active, of which 47 are in hospital. Four patients are receiving intensive care at Mater Dei hospital. Public Health consultant Dr. Tanya Melillo declared that the new cases expected to continue increasing in the coming days and stressed that it was highly unlikely for Covid-19 numbers to decrease before the end of the year. Although the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has not yet been confirmed by the Maltese health authorities, Melillo confirmed that the public health authorities are working on the assumption that it has already reached Malta.

The present increase in positive cases is putting Mater Dei Hospital at breaking point. Dr Melollo added that the existing measures are not being respected with people not wearing masks in public spaces and at their workplace, while still socialising in crowds. Another reason behind the increase in positive cases is that the effect of the vaccines is waning among people who still need to receive the booster shot. The booster, which is set to be offered to the entire population, has just been made available to over-35s this week. So far, a total of 1,019,517 vaccine doses had been administered, including 177,989 booster doses. Meanwhile, the President of Malta George Vella and his wife Miriam are self-isolating after they were in close contact with a tested positive for Covid-19. All appointments have either been rescheduled or will be held in his absence. The union representing the nurses is urging the Maltese government to reintroduce restrictions to bring the situation under control.

The Malta Employers’ Association also called for stricter COVID-19 measures in view of the rising cases and warned that Government inaction might lead to a serious economic slowdown during the first quarter of 2022. MEA director Joseph Farrugia said public health policies should not be subject to popular opinion and emphasised that all necessary actions are to be taken to minimise the negative effects of the pandemic. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that Malta needs a Cabinet of Ministers that is focused on the challenges it is facing and asked whether Prime Minister Robert Abela will act and take timely decisions in order to bring the number of coronavirus cases under control or whether he is going to give in to the pressure he is currently facing following the latest political scandals involving government MPs and cabinet members.

